Outrage Over ’Israeli’ Arms Display in London

By Staff, Agencies

Fifty-one “Israeli” weapons manufacturers, alongside US defense giant Lockheed Martin, are set to feature among the 1,600 exhibitors at this week’s DSEI trade show in London’s Docklands.

The biennial four-day event opens Tuesday and is expected to draw protests from campaign groups angered by the presence of companies linked to "Israel’s" genocide in Gaza.

Last month, Politico reported that the UK government barred "Israeli" officials from attending one of the world’s largest defense exhibitions in London, citing growing criticism of "Israel’s" war on Gaza.

"Israel’s" so-called Ministry of Security has traditionally maintained a strong presence at the Defense and Security Equipment International [DSEI] exhibition, a biennial showcase of military technology and weapons systems.

However, a UK government spokesperson confirmed that no official "Israeli" delegation would be invited this year.

While "Israeli" arms manufacturers will still be allowed to participate, Whitehall officials acknowledged that their presence is expected to trigger significant protests.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey will speak alongside top military officials as hundreds protest the UK’s role in the war outside the event.

Campaign Against Arms Trade [CAAT] noted that "Israel’s" top arms firms, Elbit Systems, Rafael, and "Israel" Aerospace Industries [IAI], will attend, despite the UK banning an official "Israeli" delegation.

“This government has reached peak complicity in genocide,” said Emily Apple, CAAT’s media coordinator, accusing ministers of allowing “companies to market their genocide-tested weapons” to global buyers.

Elbit, Rafael, and IAI—key suppliers to "Israeli" occupation forces in Gaza—are promoting advanced weapons at DSEI, including Elbit’s Swedish subsidiary.

Organizers expect between 500 and 1,000 people to join demonstrations outside the Docklands venue as the fair opens on Tuesday. “I’ve never seen this level of interest in anti-arms trade protests,” Apple said.

This year’s DSEI, the first since the "Israeli" genocide began, will have heavy policing; last year’s protests led to 10 arrests and a nearly £2m police operation.

Campaigners say Tuesday’s protests are separate from banned group Palestine Action, which has targeted Elbit sites in the UK; nearly 900 were arrested at their recent demonstration.

Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for the F-35 fighter jet, will also be present. The aircraft has been widely used by "Israel" in its aggression on Gaza.

While Britain reportedly suspended most arms exports to "Israel" over humanitarian concerns, ministers maintain that UK firms can continue supplying components for the F-35 program, which involves multiple international partners.

According to CAAT, since 2016, UK firms have supplied £572m in F-35 parts to "Israel", with BAE Systems providing about 15% of the jet’s value, including its active interceptor system.

The arms fair coincides with the launch of a new UK Defense industrial strategy, part of Labour’s push to expand military investment in response to the war in Ukraine.

Healey is due to set out the policy on Thursday at DSEI. The plan includes a £250m fund for five regional Defense growth deals and £182m to establish five Defense technical excellence colleges.

“Our strategy will make Defense an engine for growth across the UK,” Healey said, pledging to make Britain “the best place in the world to start and grow a Defense firm.”