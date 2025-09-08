Trump presses Hamas on Gaza ceasefire deal

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump on Sunday issued what he called his “last warning” to Hamas, urging the Palestinian resistance group to accept a deal to release captives from Gaza.

“The 'Israelis' have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

Hamas said in a later statement that it received some ideas from the US side through mediators to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The group said it was discussing with mediators ways to develop those ideas, without giving specifics.

Hamas also reiterated its readiness for negotiations to release all captives in exchange for a “clear announcement of an end to the war” and the complete withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] from the enclave.

“I think we’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon,” Trump told reporters as he traveled back to Washington from New York, without offering any details. He added that he thought all the captives would be returned, dead or alive. “I think we’re going to get them all.”

On Saturday, "Israel’s" N12 News reported that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 captives on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian detainees jailed in "Israel" and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An "Israeli" official said "Israel" was “seriously considering” Trump’s proposal but did not elaborate on its details.