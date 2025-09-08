Zelensky: Ukraine Winning Unless Fully Occupied by Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to occupy the whole of the country, and that Kiev can claim “victory” in the conflict as long as this does not happen.

Russia maintains it doesn't seek full occupation of Ukraine, but insists any peace deal must include Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of five regions, including Crimea, as Russian territory.

Zelensky, however, insisted in an interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz which aired on Saturday that Moscow’s ambitions go further.

“Putin’s goal is to occupy Ukraine, it is to destroy us... For him that’s victory,” he claimed. “And until he can do it, the victory is on our side… For us to survive is a victory.”

He also accused Putin of “playing games” by holding a summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska while allegedly refusing to meet with him, and claimed the Russian leader is not truly interested in peace.

Putin and Trump met in Anchorage on August 15. Although the summit produced no breakthroughs, both sides described it as a positive step.

Trump’s remarks afterward fueled speculation of a potential Putin-Zelensky meeting. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov later said no agreement had been reached, although Putin has not ruled out a meeting, despite questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy after his presidential term expired.

Putin has stressed, however, that talks can only occur after tangible progress in negotiations.

Putin expressed cautious optimism about peace, citing a US shift toward mediation, while aide Kirill Dmitriev linked progress to Trump-Putin dialogue.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters he planned further talks with Putin “over the next couple of days,” vowing “to get it done – the Russia-Ukraine situation” soon.