Trump Set for Talks with Putin

Trump Set for Talks with Putin
folder_openUnited States access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he is preparing a new round of talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to take place this week, which will likely center on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump expressed confidence in ending the hostilities, stating that “we’re going to get it done.”

As part of this push, he said he would speak to Putin “very soon, over the next couple of days,” without providing specifics on the agenda.

Moscow has yet to comment on the matter, but has praised the Trump administration for its peacemaking efforts while remaining open to diplomacy.

At the same time, Trump complained that he is “not happy about the whole situation” regarding the conflict.

“I am not thrilled with what’s happening there … I think it’s going to get settled,” he said, adding that several European leaders are scheduled to visit the US “on Monday or Tuesday” for discussions on the conflict.

Diplomatic contact between Washington and Moscow has intensified since Trump’s inauguration in January, with numerous rounds of talks held and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff undertaking multiple trips to Russia.

In August, Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska, calling them productive; Trump later ruled out Ukraine joining NATO or reclaiming Crimea.

After the summit, Trump backed a broader peace deal over an immediate ceasefire, while Russia reiterated its conditions: no NATO, demilitarization, and recognition of territorial changes.

During the Alaska summit, Putin invited Trump to Moscow.

However, he told reporters last week that while the invitation “is still on the table,” no preparations are currently underway for a new summit.

