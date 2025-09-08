UK to House Migrants in Barracks Amid Hotel Backlash

By Staff, Agencies

The UK Defense Ministry plans to house illegal migrants in military barracks after widespread protests over the government’s use of taxpayer-funded hotels.

Demonstrations broke out across Britain after a 14-year-old girl was assaulted in July by a migrant housed in a hotel in the town of Epping.

As of July, 45,000 asylum seekers were housed in UK hotels at a daily cost of £6 million, fueling public anger amid a financial crisis. Over 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats in one day, the Home Office reported.

“We are looking at the potential use of military and non-military sites for temporary accommodation for the people who come across on these small boats that may not have a right to be here,” Defense Secretary John Healey told Sky News on Sunday.

He added that migrants would need to be “processed rapidly” to determine whether they could be deported.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his cabinet on Saturday, naming Shabana Mahmood as home secretary. She has been tasked with tackling the migrant hotel crisis and curbing illegal crossings.

Starmer has faced a storm of criticism over the crisis, which many have seen as a show that Downing Street prioritizes the rights and safety of migrants over those of the British people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approval rating has plummeted due to his stance on immigration and the Pakistani rape gang scandal. A YouGov poll last month showed nearly 70% of Britons view him unfavorably.