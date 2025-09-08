Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a large-scale drone operation targeting airports and military sites in occupied Palestine, including “Ramon” Airport, “Lod”, “Ashkelon”, “Ashdod” and the “Negev”.

They confirmed the strikes succeeded, with “Israeli” and US defense systems failing to intercept several drones.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip—and reaffirming Yemen’s unwavering position in the battle of the promised conquest and the sacred jihad:

The Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a wide-ranging military operation with a number of drones targeting several sites in Al-Naqab [“Negev”], Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”], Askalan [“Ashkelon”], Asdod [“Ashdod”] and Yaffa [“Jaffa”]. The operation was executed as follows:

One drone struck “Ramon” Airport, hitting it directly by God’s grace, leading to its shutdown and halting air traffic.

Three drones targeted two sensitive military sites in Al-Naqab.

One drone struck a vital target in Askalan.

One drone targeted “Lod” Airport.

Two drones struck a vital site in the “Ashdod” area.

The operation achieved its goals successfully by God’s grace, as both “Israeli” and US interception systems failed to detect or intercept several of the drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that operations will escalate, that they will never retreat from their supportive stance toward Gaza regardless of consequences, and that Yemen—by God’s favor—is continuously improving its weapons to make them more effective and impactful.

We also warn all air navigation companies that airports inside occupied Palestine are unsafe and will be continuously targeted. The Yemeni Armed Forces bear no responsibility for any consequences; companies must quickly depart occupied Palestine and cease using its airports, as they are no longer secure.

To the herds of Zionists, we say: our Armed Forces will prove that your foolish leadership is deceiving you with false assurances. We possess the capabilities to strike your defense systems and sensitive sites, and the coming days, God willing, will reveal this to you. “And those who do wrong will come to know by what overturning they will be overturned”.

Yemen will continue its supportive operations until the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 15 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1447 AH

Corresponding to September 7, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces