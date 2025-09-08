Imam Khamenei Urges Muslims to Sever Ties with “Israel” Over Gaza Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on nations worldwide, especially Muslim countries, to cut all trade and political relations with the “Israeli” entity in order to confront its “catastrophic crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and cabinet ministers in Tehran on Sunday. He described the “Israeli” entity as committing numerous crimes and astonishing atrocities without shame.

“Although these crimes are carried out with the support of a power like the US, the way to confront this situation is not closed,” the Imam added.

His Eminence emphasized that protesting countries, particularly Muslim states, must completely sever both trade and political relations with the “Israeli” entity and isolate it.

Imam Khamenei described “Israel” as the “most isolated and hated” regime in the world and stated that one of Iran’s main diplomatic priorities should be encouraging other nations to end their political and commercial ties with the “criminal” entity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the Iranian government is duty-bound to strengthen the country’s national power and dignity.

He highlighted that key components of this power include the nation’s spirit, motivation, unity, and hope, which must be fostered through both words and actions and protected from weakening.

The Imam also urged the administration to prioritize improving Iran’s economy and the living conditions of its people, emphasizing the need for a spirit of work, effort and hope to prevail over a state of “neither war nor peace”.