“Israel” Bombs 50th Residential Tower in Gaza City Amid Escalated Offensive

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, demolishing another residential building in Gaza City—its 50th tower—amid an ongoing ground offensive aimed at occupying the area.

The military struck the five-story Al-Ruya Tower on Sunday after issuing residents with a last-minute evacuation warning.

Gaza City, home to roughly one million people, has been subjected to the most ferocious assault since the start of the “Israeli” war of genocide in October 2023.

Tel Aviv has named the operation Gideon's Chariots II, a follow-up to a previous, highly destructive campaign targeting the coastal enclave, with the stated goal of bringing Gaza City under full “Israeli” control.

Amjad Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network and present near the al-Ruya site, described the scene as “scary,” noting the panic among residents.

“Today, hundreds of families lost their shelters. ‘Israel’ [is] aiming to force Palestinians to the southern areas using these explosions,” he said. He added that “there is no safe place in the south” or any genuine “humanitarian zone” as claimed by the entity.

The Sunday strike followed attacks on the 15-story Soussi Tower on Saturday and the 12-story Mushtaha Tower on Friday.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, claimed the attacks were targeting “‘terrorist’ infrastructure”.

The genocide has already killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Hundreds have died from starvation due to a near-total siege imposed by the regime, which observers say aims to maximize suffering and casualties.