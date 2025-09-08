Heroic Palestinian Op. in West Bank: 6 “Israelis” Dead, 15 Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

A bold resistance operation in the occupied West Bank has left six “Israelis” dead and at least 15 others wounded, striking a heavy blow to the occupation amid ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.

The operation unfolded on Monday morning during a heavy traffic jam at the “Ramot” Junction entrance near Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] City.

Investigators said two gunmen boarded a Line 62 bus, opened fire on occupation settlers inside and then continued their operation outside before being martyred by “Israeli” police.

The “Israeli” entity’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom [MDA], initially reported 15 injuries, noting that several victims were in critical condition.

“Medics are providing treatment and evacuating individuals in serious condition, suffering from gunshot wounds, to hospitals in Al-Quds,” MDA stated, adding that additional casualties were being treated on the scene.

Shortly after the operation, MDA confirmed that four settlers had died at the site, while two more succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The two heroic perpetrators, reportedly from the occupied West Bank, were later shot and gunned down. Following the incident, “Israeli” forces closed all crossings from the occupied territories into Al-Quds and sealed the operation site after a suspicious item was discovered.

According to “Israeli” Army Radio, the perpetrators came from the Ramallah area and entered the “Ramot” Junction.

The “Shin Bet”, the entity’s notorious internal spy agency, confirmed it was involved in follow-up investigations, while joint situational assessments were carried out by the “Israeli” army and police.

This heroic operation marks the deadliest strike against the occupation in the West Bank since the 2023 “Givat Shaul” shooting, when Palestinian gunmen killed three “Israeli” settlers at a bus stop.

For Palestinians under siege and brutal oppression, such operations are seen as acts of dignity and resistance, sending a clear message that the occupation will never be safe on stolen land.