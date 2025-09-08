Finland Opposition Urges Palestinian State Recognition, Criticizes Government’s Gaza Stance

By Staff, Agencies

Finland’s main opposition party has sharply criticized the government’s position on the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for decisive foreign policy steps — particularly the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“All countries, including Finland, must be prepared to do everything they can and ought to do to end the suffering and bloodshed in [West Asia],” Social Democratic Party [SDP] leader Antti Lindtman told public broadcaster YLE.

France and Saudi Arabia are set to co-host a meeting on Palestinian recognition during the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] on September 22.

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have also announced their intention to recognize Palestine, joining nearly 150 nations that already do so.

The move has been met with fierce opposition from “Israel” and the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned France’s declaration as a “reckless decision” that “merely aids Hamas propaganda”.

He further declared that US President Donald Trump’s administration would deny and revoke visas for Palestinian officials ahead of the UNGA in New York.

Finland is expected to back the French-Saudi declaration on Palestine at the UN later this month. However, internal divisions persist within the government, with the right-wing Finns Party and the conservative Christian Democrats opposing the move.

Lindtman described the declaration as a positive step toward recognition, emphasizing that it frames Palestinian statehood as essential to achieving peace and advancing a so-called “two-state solution”.

Still, he clarified that signing the declaration would not itself constitute formal recognition, which remains a sovereign decision for each state.

“It’s not good for Finland to send an unclear message on such a crucial issue, especially while people in the Gaza Strip are suffering at this very moment,” Lindtman argued. He added that consistency in foreign policy was vital for Finland’s national interest.

Finland President Alexander Stubb has previously stated he would support recognition of Palestine should the government decide to propose it.

Lindtman warned that the Social Democrats would introduce an interpellation in parliament if Finland fails to recognize Palestine.