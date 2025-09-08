UK Police Set New Record for ‘Terror-Related’ Arrests — Majority Targeted Pro-Palestinian Protesters

By Staff, Agencies

British authorities have arrested a record number of people on “terrorism-related” charges this year, with pro-Palestinian supporters making up the majority of those detained, according to new figures from the UK Home Office.

The ministry said at least 1,339 people had been arrested since January under the country’s Terrorism Act 2000 — the highest number since the law came into force.

Most were apprehended during nationwide demonstrations while holding pro-Palestinian banners or taking part in protests.

The arrests coincide with the UK government’s July decision to “proscribe” Palestine Action, a direct-action network that for nearly five years had targeted "Israeli" arms manufacturers operating in Britain.

The group is known for its disruptive campaigns against Elbit Systems and other firms supplying weapons used in "Israel’s" deadly assaults on Gaza.

Police reportedly detained at least 890 participants at the rally — a move critics say reflects an alarming trend of equating pro-Palestinian activism with terrorism.

Palestine Action intensified its protests after "Israel" launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, ultimately forcing the closure of Elbit’s Bristol facility following sustained campaigns.

Rights groups have warned that the UK crackdown risks criminalizing dissent and shielding "Israeli" arms companies from accountability while silencing voices demanding an end to the bloodshed.