Occupation Army Launched Series of 12 Airstrikes on Hermel Outskirts, East Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" occupation launched 12 airstrikes on the outskirts of Hermel and Bekaa in eastern Lebanon.
The airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Harbata and al-Laboua towns in the Hermel-Baalbak governorate, resulting in three injuries, including one in critical condition.
"Israel" continues to violate the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, an escalation that has now resulted in the deaths of 264 people and left more than 540 wounded.
