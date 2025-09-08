Spanish PM Reveals 9 Measures to Halt Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday unveiled nine new measures aimed at pressuring "Israel" to halt what he called “the genocide in Gaza.”

In a televised address, Sánchez said Spain will urgently legislate a permanent weapons export ban to "Israel," block ships carrying fuel for "Israeli" forces from using Spanish ports, and ban aircraft transporting defense materials from Spanish airspace.

The measures also include entry bans for individuals involved in war crimes and human rights violations in Gaza, bans on imports from illegal "Israeli" settlements, and a reduction of Spanish consular services for citizens in the occupied territories.

Spain will boost its humanitarian role, increasing its presence in Rafah with additional troops and aid projects, adding €10 million for UNRWA and committing €150 million in extra humanitarian aid for Gaza in 2026.

“We know these measures won’t end the war crimes,” Sánchez said, “but we hope they pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ease Palestinian suffering. Spain alone cannot stop the war, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try.”