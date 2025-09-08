Four ’Israeli’ Soldiers Killed in Gaza Blast Amid Intensifying Resistance Operations

By Staff, Agencies

Four "Israeli" occupation soldiers were killed in northern Gaza during a confrontation with Palestinian Resistance fighters, "Israeli" media reported on Saturday, describing the clash as a “tough incident.”

According to "Hadashot Bazman," the soldiers — members of an armored corps unit — died when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated beneath their tank in the Jabalia area at dawn.

Fighters then opened fire on the burning vehicle, killing its crew. "Israeli" helicopters later evacuated casualties to "Tel Aviv’"s "Eikolov" hospital.

The deadly strike coincided with a separate shooting in occupied al-Quds, where six "Israeli" settlers were killed.

Both operations underscore escalating Palestinian armed resistance as "Israeli" forces push deeper into Gaza City amid heavy fighting.

In a statement, the Resistance group confirmed the Jabalia operation — carried out near Salah al-Din Mosque and al-Zaytoun Clinic on August 31 — after its fighters safely returned from the front lines.