Pezeshkian: BRICS Can Play Crucial Role in Countering Unilateralism, Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the BRICS group of emerging economies can play a leading role in countering unilateralism and the instrumental use of sanctions.

Speaking at an extraordinary virtual meeting of BRICS leaders on Monday, Pezeshkian said increasing unilateral measures, the instrumental use of sanctions and economic restrictions are among the biggest threats to global justice and stability.

“These policies not only jeopardize the national interests of independent countries but also disrupt international cooperation and hinder sustainable development,” he added.

“BRICS can and should play a central and leading role in countering this alarming trend.”

The Iranian president further emphasized that “As a dynamic and influential alliance, BRICS has the capacity to defend national sovereignty and mutual respect and settle disputes through dialogue and multilateral cooperation.”

“BRICS can establish a joint mechanism to support its members in the face of unlawful sanctions so that economies can continue on their path towards progress and development without unfair political pressures,” he said.

Pezeshkian went on to say that the recent developments in the West Asia region have once again revealed the ineffectiveness of the existing system.

He added that the “Israeli”-US acts of aggression against Iran in June, the blatant genocide in the Strip, the killing of defenseless Lebanese and Yemeni people, and Washington's unacceptable pressure and threats against Venezuela under various pretexts are clear evidence of the failure of the global order to ensure peace, justice, and international security.

Pezeshkian warned that the weakening of the political will to adhere to the United Nations Charter and the principles of the multilateral trade system will increase the risk of growing economic and security instability in the world.

“This situation issues a warning that we need a more inclusive, balanced, and effective multilateralism than ever before,” he stated, noting that “BRICS should support the strengthening of the United Nations and other international organizations so that the voice of the developing countries can be heard.”

He underscored the urgent importance of preventing the use of economic sanctions as a means of political pressure in a bid to restore global trust in multilateralism.