Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the successful execution of a second consecutive day of drone operations targeting “Israeli” airports and sensitive sites inside occupied Palestine.

The statement affirmed Yemen’s steadfast support for Gaza and praised Palestinian resistance operations in Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and Gaza, pledging continued escalation until the aggression and siege are ended.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and as a reaffirmation of Yemen’s unwavering position in the promised liberation battle and the sacred jihad:

The Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, for the second consecutive day, carried out a qualitative military operation using three drones. The strikes targeted “Lod” Airport in Yaffa [“Jaffa”], “Ramon” Airport in Umm Al-Rashrash and a sensitive site in “Dimona” within occupied Palestine.

By the grace of Allah, the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces praise the blessed jihadist operations in Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and Gaza, which affirmed the vitality of the Palestinian people and the ability of its youth to carry out qualitative operations. These actions also revealed the fragility of the enemy’s security measures regardless of their severity.

Blessed are your efforts, blessed is your jihad and may Allah guide your strikes. We are with you and by your side until victory, God willing.

We remain steadfast in supporting you and standing by your side until the aggression against you ends and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 16 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1447 AH

Corresponding to September 8, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Force