New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous aggression on the Syrian sovereignty, “Israeli” warplanes have carried out airstrikes against several army installations in the Arab country’s central province of Homs and the western province of Latakia.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “Israeli” fighter jets struck an air force battalion southeast of Homs late on Monday, with initial reports suggesting material damage and possible casualties.

The Britain-based monitor added that two more strikes hit a military barracks in Sqoubin town of Latakia province, where ambulances were seen rushing to the site.

The installations are now utilized by the militant forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] regime.

The Observatory also reported that “Israeli” warplanes violated southern Syrian airspace during the raids.

Additionally, the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] said “Israeli” warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes in the desert city of Palmyra, though no immediate details are available regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.

HTS authorities strongly condemned what they called “a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

They said the strikes constituted “a direct threat to Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability,” urging the UN Security Council to take action to halt recurrent “Israeli” attacks.

The United Nations has denounced the continuous “Israeli” assaults within Syrian territory and the recurrent breaches occurring in and around the buffer zone established by the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.