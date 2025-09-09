Araqchi: No Military Option Exists against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed the US and the Zionist entity have realized that there is no military solution to the issue of Iran, stressing that only fair diplomacy based on mutual respect and shared interests can pave the way forward.

In remarks at a meeting with participants of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Araqchi said the Zionist entity miscalculated when it thought a surprise attack could force Iran into retreat. “They made a major strategic mistake,” he noted.

He underlined that the US and its allies have now reached the conclusion that “there is no military solution for the issue of Iran.”

“The only possible path is fair diplomacy based on mutual respect and securing common interests. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never abandoned the negotiating table and has always been ready for honorable and fair dialogue,” the foreign minister stated.

He noted that Iran’s enemies had counted on creating divisions, but the 12-day imposed war showed that there is no distinction between Shiite and Sunni Muslims or Arab and Persian people when it comes to defending the country under the single identity of Iran.

Condemning the Zionist entity’s use of starvation as a weapon against defenseless civilians in Gaza, Araqchi said, “They even attack people who struggle to get a small amount of food. These actions are a clear example of war crimes, beyond imagination. This entity has crossed every red line and committed every atrocity.”

The minister expressed regret that the Islamic world has not shown a proportionate reaction to such “Israeli” crimes, warning that the threat will not remain limited to Palestine but has already manifested in Lebanon, Syria, and attacks against Iran.

Araqchi further said that the regional countries have come to realize that the Zionist threat targets not only one place but the entire region and the Muslim world. He said the Zionists seek division, weakness, and disintegration of the Islamic nation, even openly reviving the idea of “Greater Israel.”

Araqchi finally called for the effective use of the vast opportunities and capacities of the Islamic world, saying that a 1.5-billion-strong Muslim nation, if united, could activate immense potential to contribute to the growth, progress, and elevation of the Islamic world.