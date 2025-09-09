Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding

“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 24 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Abir Qanso

A recent study by the so-called “Israeli” Institute for National Security Studies revealed that the traditional support for “Israel” has collapsed among Democrats and is eroding among Republicans.

“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding

 

Israel trump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding

“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding

24 minutes ago
Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

2 days ago
Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees

Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees

3 days ago
War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 09-09-2025 Hour: 11:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot