Maduro Rejects US Aggression: No for Humiliation

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed the US blockade as “mere tensions”, instead labeling it an act of aggression, defiantly rejecting what he termed the “humiliation by the American empire” and accusing the US of seeking to impose a subservient government on his nation.

During his weekly program early Tuesday morning, Maduro stated that the situation between Caracas and the United States is not one of simple tensions but is, in fact, a case of American aggression against his country.

He added that Washington aims to force a change in government and impose a model of what he called a subservient government dedicated to the interests of the American oligarchy. He emphasized that “no one shall humiliate Venezuela,” rejecting the ambitions of the US empire.

Currently, eight US Navy vessels are allegedly engaged in counter-narcotics operations in Latin America, seven in the Caribbean, and one in the Pacific. Washington is also deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of its efforts.

Trump vowed Friday that US forces would shoot down Venezuelan military aircraft if they threaten American assets. Meanwhile, critics noted that Washington’s strike against alleged cartel members without trial mirrors tactics used in the US “War on Terror.”

Hegseth and other officials have reiterated that such strikes against drug cartels will continue, as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against Venezuela’s alleged role in hemispheric drug trafficking.

In response, Venezuela has mobilized, most recently deploying 25,000 armed forces to the border with Colombia and along the Caribbean coast in order to strengthen rapid response operations and safeguard Caracas’ national security.

Maduro previously warned that Venezuela would enter an armed struggle if attacked by the United States, maintaining that the country is open to dialogue but demands respect.