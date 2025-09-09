Iran Hails Productive Araghchi–Kallas Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has described Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas as productive, saying that a range of points and ideas were put forward during their discussions.

The country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly presser on Monday in response to a question regarding the recent meeting between Araghchi and Kallas in the Qatari capital of Doha on Thursday.

Baghaei noted that during the talks, points and ideas were raised between the two sides, expressing hope that in future contacts “the Europeans will reconsider their methods by correctly understanding the consequences and effects of the confrontational approach.”

He added that Iran uses every opportunity “to advance the country’s interests, express our demands, and warn against the consequences of the three European countries abusing the mechanism known as the return of repealed Security Council resolutions.”

In August, the European trio triggered the so-called snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, which opens a 30-day period before the restoration of previously terminated UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

In response to a question about Kallas’s statement that the alignment of China, Russia, and Iran poses a threat to the rules-based international order, Baghaei said that the issue “should be examined in the context of the hostility of all competitors by Western countries.”

He questioned which specific rules Kallas was referring to, asking whether those same rules could be used to justify the illegal US- “Israeli” attacks on the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of other nations.

He further stated that “these claims have no place in the international community,” adding that they represent a continuation of a hostile approach toward competitors and independent nations that are merely pursuing progress and development based on their national interests.

Regarding the consequences of the possible return of the Security Council sanctions, Baghaei said the foreign ministry is obliged to use diplomatic tools to prevent incidents that are not in the national interest.

He also underlined that Iran will not negotiate under any circumstances about the country’s defense capabilities and capacities, “This is an indisputable and unassailable principle,” he said.

The Iranian nation will not allow any negotiation or dialogue to take place about the means that are necessary “to defend Iran’s sovereignty, dignity, independence, and security,” he added.

Regarding the next round of negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], the Iranian diplomat noted that a specific time has not yet been set.

He added that the third round of negotiations ended on Saturday, and the results of these talks are currently being reviewed in Tehran by the relevant authorities.

“We are waiting for the final conclusion to be made, and based on that, we will announce what the next stage will be.”

Regarding Iran’s position on the IAEA report, Baghaei said Iran has reviewed the agency’s report and will reflect its positions in the form of a memorandum to the agency and the member states of its Board of Governors.