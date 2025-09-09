Trump Trade Adviser Navarro: BRICS “Unlikely to Last” Due to Internal Rivalries

By Staff, Agencies

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has dismissed the durability of the BRICS bloc, claiming the member states “have long hated each other” and remain dependent on US markets for survival.

Speaking Monday with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Navarro argued that historical animosities between the members make cooperation unsustainable.

“India has been at war with China for decades… and I just remembered, it was China that gave Pakistan the nuclear bomb,” he said, noting Beijing’s naval presence in the Indian Ocean as a point of friction with New Delhi.

Navarro further alleged that China is destabilizing Russia by encouraging illegal immigration into Siberia.

“China claims they own Vladivostok, the Russian port, and they are already through massive illegal immigration into Siberia, basically colonizing Siberia, which is the biggest landmass of the Russian semi-empire”.

His claims contradict the official record: Beijing does not claim any Russian territory, and both countries settled their border dispute in 2004 through the Complementary Agreement on the Eastern Section of the China-Russia Boundary.

“I don’t see how [BRICS] stays together since historically they hate each other and kill each other,” Navarro said, concluding that the bloc is entirely dependent on US trade.

“The bottom line is none of these countries can survive if they don’t sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States, their exports, they’re like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices”.

Navarro also turned his criticism toward India on social media, where his X posts have been flagged with Community Notes. He accused Indian “special interests” of spreading “lies about India buying Russian oil” to discredit him.

A day later, he escalated further: “India has [the] largest population in the world and all it can do is manage [a] few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll?”