Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Detains Over 19k Palestinians from West Bank Since October 7

“Israel” Detains Over 19k Palestinians from West Bank Since October 7
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

This infographic sheds light on the number of Palestinians detained by the “Israeli” occupation forces from the occupied West Bank since October 7.

“Israel” Detains Over 19k Palestinians from West Bank Since October 7

 

Israel Palestine westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Detains Over 19k Palestinians from West Bank Since October 7

“Israel” Detains Over 19k Palestinians from West Bank Since October 7

5 hours ago
“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding

“Israel” Is Afraid: US Support Is Eroding

9 hours ago
Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

3 days ago
Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees

Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 09-09-2025 Hour: 07:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot