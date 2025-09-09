’Israeli’ Airstrikes Hit Hamas Headquarters in Doha Amid Ceasefire Talks

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" warplanes have struck what officials described as a Hamas headquarters in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what "Israeli" media called an “assassination operation.”

The attack targeted a meeting of senior Hamas leaders who had reportedly gathered to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

The "Israeli" military confirmed a “precise strike” on Hamas’ senior leadership.

According to a Hamas official who spoke to Al Jazeera anonymously, the group’s leaders were in session reviewing US President Donald Trump’s plan when the strike occurred.

An "Israeli" official told Channel 13 that prominent figures, including Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, head of the group’s West Bank Political Bureau, were present.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it called a “cowardly 'Israeli' attack,” denouncing it as a violation of international law.

The strikes came just two days after President Trump issued what he described as his “last warning” to Hamas to accept his ceasefire proposal, writing on Truth Social: “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”