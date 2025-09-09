- Home
Iran Condemns ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Hamas Leaders in Doha
By Staff, Agencies
Iran strongly condemned the "Israeli" airstrikes that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, as they discussed US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal for Gaza.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the strikes as “extremely dangerous,” violating international law, the UN Charter, and Qatar’s sovereignty.
"Israeli" officials confirmed that Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were present during the strike, with longtime Hamas figure Khaled Mashaal also reportedly attending.
A senior "Israeli" source said the operation had US approval.
Trump announced a new ceasefire proposal on September 7, claiming "Israel’s" agreement and warning Hamas of “consequences” for rejecting it.
While "Israel" has officially engaged in ceasefire initiatives, its leaders continue to pledge escalation in Gaza. Hamas confirmed it has received US “ideas” for ending the conflict.
