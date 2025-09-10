Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemned the "Israeli" strike on the Hamas leadership delegation in Doha, denouncing it as a cowardly violation of Qatari sovereignty.

The group said the attack proves “Israel” has no interest in negotiations and seeks only bloodshed and destruction, backed by unconditional US support.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous “Israeli” aggression that targeted the leadership delegation of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas during its meeting in Doha, denouncing this blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar.

This cowardly crime once again exposes the malice and depravity of the Zionist entity, which has unveiled to the world yet another level of criminality—trampling on international laws and conventions, disregarding state sovereignty, and persistently violating it with open-ended US support, whenever and however it pleases, without any restraint or deterrent.

The targeting of a leadership meeting dedicated to discussing the latest US proposal proves beyond doubt that this criminal entity seeks neither negotiations nor solutions. Instead, it continues to pursue its bloody agenda built on killing, destruction and devastation—even at the cost of the lives of its own captives. This act stands as a clear message and blatant declaration of the massacres, bloodshed, forced displacement, systematic demolition and genocidal crimes it intends to commit against the people of Gaza, the West Bank and the entire region.

Hezbollah calls on Arab and Islamic states, along with the international community and all its institutions, to take immediate action to halt the daily massacres perpetrated by this criminal entity and to hold it accountable. Words of condemnation alone are not enough; relations with this usurping entity must be severed and immediate pressure must be applied on the United States by all means possible to end its limitless support for the enemy and to strip away the cover it provides. Failure to act will allow this entity’s openly declared colonial projects to become an imposed reality that will engulf the region and its people.

This aggression will only strengthen the Palestinian people’s commitment to the path of resistance and their determination to defend their land and achieve victory, no matter the sacrifices.