Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a wide-scale military operation using a hypersonic Palestine-2 multi-warhead missile that struck sensitive targets near occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], alongside drone operation on “Ramon” Airport and southern sites.

The statement confirmed that Yemen will continue escalating operations until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and as a reaffirmation of Yemen’s unwavering position in the promised liberation battle and the sacred jihad:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation with a hypersonic ballistic missile, the Palestine-2 multi-warhead cluster missile, targeting several sensitive sites in the vicinity of occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”]. The operation successfully achieved its objectives by the grace of Allah, forcing millions of the usurping Zionists to flee into shelters.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted another operation with three drones targeting “Ramon” Airport and two vital sites in the Umm Al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine. This operation also struck its targets successfully, by the grace of Allah.

Yemen affirms that it will continue its support operations until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 17 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1447 AH

Corresponding to September 9, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Force