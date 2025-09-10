Iran, IAEA Renew Cooperation Amid Warning Against Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] have reached an agreement aimed at paving the way for resumption of cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement was signed between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the United Nations nuclear watchdog’s Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Cairo, which had undertaken to host talks between the two sides.

The agreement came about after the Islamic Republic suspended cooperation with the agency in the aftermath of unprovoked US-"Israeli" attacks against key Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

The suspension came into force in line with a law passed by Majlis [the Iranian Parliament] that had been passed in protest at an anti-Iran resolution ratified by the IAEA under Western and "Israeli" pressure that was used by the aggressors to try to justify the attacks.

Speaking alongside Grossi during a press conference that followed conclusion of the agreement, the top diplomat described it as culmination of negotiations on realization of “an understanding on how Iran’s safeguards obligations will be implemented” in light of the developments arising from the unlawful aggression.

The deal features “practical steps” for implementing the safeguards and establishing a framework for continuation of the cooperation, while also addressing the Islamic Republic’s concerns regarding its security and national sovereignty, Araghchi said.

Additionally, the deal guarantees Tehran’s inalienable rights to peaceful nuclear energy activities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT], while also taking into account the IAEA’s technical and verification requirements, he added.

“The message is clear: Iran will never compromise on its sovereignty, rights, or security.”

Iran’s positive steps leading to conclusion of the deal testifies to its sustained good will aimed at resolution of any issues pertaining to its exclusively peaceful nuclear program through diplomacy and dialogue, Araghchi asserted.

These steps, he added, also prove the Islamic Republic’s readiness to engage in genuine and meaningful dialogue for implementation of its relevant commitments.

The official reminded that Iran had demonstrated its willingness to enable continued cooperation with the agency, despite its having been subjected to the “unjustifiable, blatant, and criminal” aggression that targeted its safeguarded nuclear facilities.

In exchange, Araghchi underlined, the agency and the international community had to abide by the international law, condemning the attacks that had rendered it impossible for the Islamic Republic to continue its cooperation with the body as before.

“There is no precedent for cooperation between the agency and a member state under conditions where its safeguarded facilities have been deliberately attacked and damaged.”

The official also underscored that the perpetrators had to be held accountable and compensate the Islamic Republic for the human and material losses of the aggression.

Still stressing the IAEA’s reciprocal duties towards Tehran, Araghchi said, “Cooperation is not a one-way street. Alongside Iran’s commitments, the agency also bears clear responsibilities, and we expect it to fully uphold them, while maintaining its impartiality, independence, and professionalism.”

For his part, the IAEA chief announced on his X account that he had agreed with the Iranian official “on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran.”

“This is an important step in the right direction,” Grossi added.

Araghchi, however, issued a stern caution against implementation of any aggressive steps against the Islamic Republic, despite its goodwill gestures.

“I emphasize that in the event of any hostile action against Iran, including the reinstatement of previously revoked United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Islamic Republic will regard these practical steps as terminated.”

He was referring to an underway push by the European trio for the UK, France, and Germany aimed at reinstating the Security Council’s sanctions against Tehran.