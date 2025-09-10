Global Outcry Over ’Israeli’ Strikes in Qatar

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" airstrikes on Doha, Qatar, targeting officials of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, drew immediate condemnation from countries and leaders across the region and beyond.

The Tuesday attack was widely denounced as a violation of international law, an infringement on Qatari sovereignty, and a threat to regional stability.

Qatar condemned the "Israeli" airstrike as a "cowardly" attack targeting residential buildings housing members of Hamas's political bureau in Doha. It described the strike as a "flagrant violation of international law" and a serious threat to the safety of its citizens.

"The State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless "Israeli" behavior and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said in a statement.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the airstrike, labeling it a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar."

He highlighted Qatar’s positive role in mediating ceasefire efforts in Gaza and facilitating the release of captives, urging all parties to prioritize a lasting ceasefire instead of further escalating regional instability.

Iran condemned the strike as "dangerous" and a violation of international law, calling for an immediate halt to actions that undermine regional peace.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the “extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Yemen labeled the airstrike a violation of Qatari sovereignty that undermines regional diplomacy and urged Arab nations to unite against “Israeli” aggression.

"We warn against a formula for the violations of all countries in the region. What happened in Doha will happen again and more in the rest of the countries if we do not all unite in confronting the Zionist threat,” Mahdi al-Mashat, the chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, warned.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack as a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar," warning of "grave consequences" from continued “Israeli” transgressions.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the attack as an "unjustified and aggressive violation of sovereignty" that could destabilize regional peace.

He expressed Pakistan's deepest sympathies and solidarity with the people and leadership of Qatar and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Iraq condemned the strike as a "cowardly act," expressing full support for Qatar and reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and security.

Turkey condemned the attack, saying it reflects “Israel's” lack of interest in resolving the Gaza genocide. Ankara called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, called the attack a "blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter" and a serious threat to Qatari security and sovereignty.

He described it as an extension of “Israel's” "brutal aggressiveness" that endangers regional stability.

The UAE condemned "the treacherous “Israeli” attack" as a "blatant and cowardly" act, stressing the importance of respecting national sovereignty and adhering to international law to maintain regional stability.

The Arab League described the airstrike as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a destabilizing act, urging collective measures to prevent further aggression.

President Mohamed Muizzu described the airstrike as a "serious violation of international law" and a "blatant infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign nation."

He called on the international community to "take urgent and unified action to hold ‘Israel’ accountable for its numerous and continued violations of international norms and principles."

Pope Leo XIV expressed concern over the airstrike, calling the situation "very serious" and highlighting the potential consequences for regional instability.