Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and the Islamic Unity Week
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] and the Islamic Unity Week.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
