Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and the Islamic Unity Week

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] and the Islamic Unity Week.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah ProphetMohammad

