Poland Downs Drones Amid Russian Strikes on Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Polish and NATO forces have shot down drones violating the country’s airspace during a Russian aerial attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Polish fighter jets were scrambled as over a dozen drones entered its airspace, marking the first direct involvement of Polish and NATO forces in the conflict. Ukraine warned that Russia is testing the West.

“During today’s attack by the Russian Federation targeting targets in Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drones,” the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.

“At the request of the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, weapons have been used, and operations are under way to locate the downed targets,” the military said.

The army said that Polish and NATO military aircraft had been mobilized to ensure airspace safety.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” the operational command said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that an “operation is under way related to multiple violations of Polish airspace”.

The prime minister added that he is in “constant contact” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. An emergency meeting of the Polish council of ministers was called for Wednesday morning.

“Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects,” Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media, adding: “We are in constant contact with NATO command.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the events show Russian President Vladimir Putin’s impunity and his expansion of the war, and that Moscow is testing the West’s willingness to respond to aggression.

“Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West,” Andrii Sybiha said on X.

“This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defense capabilities in neighboring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian air space, including those approaching NATO borders.”

Four Polish airports, including Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, were briefly closed Tuesday night due to military activity. Most reopened by Wednesday morning, except Lublin Airport in the east.

Poland mobilized after Ukraine reported Russian drones in Polish airspace near Zamosc, though the statement was later deleted.

Most of Ukraine, including the western regions of Volyn and Lviv, which border Poland, were under air raid alerts for several hours overnight, according to Ukraine’s Air Force data.

Poland will close its border with Belarus Thursday midnight due to upcoming Russian-led “Zapad-2025” military drills, raising security concerns among NATO neighbors.

Asked about the duration of the border closure, Polish Minister of Interior Marcin Kierwinski said it would only be reopened when the government was sure “there was no more threat to Polish citizens”.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned the Polish charge d’affaires to complain about the border closure, which it said “caused significant difficulties”.

It described Poland’s move as “an abuse of its geographical position”.

“The temporary suspension of passage indicates rather an intention to conceal one’s own actions than the existence of any threat from Belarus,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Lithuania’s border guard said on Tuesday that the protection of its border with Belarus and Russia would be strengthened due to the exercises.