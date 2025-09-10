Please Wait...

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

PGCC Backs Qatar's Response to 'Israeli' Aggression

PGCC Backs Qatar’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Aggression
4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council [PGCC] stands in solidarity with Qatar and will support any response following the "Israeli" strikes on Doha, PGCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said.

"The Council states express full solidarity with the State of Qatar and support any measures it takes," PGCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said, according to Sputnik.

In response to "Israeli" occupation's aggression on Qatari-based Hamas leadership, world powers, including the United Kingdom, Germany and India, condemned the "Israeli" airstrike on Hamas members in Doha and called for restraint.

UK PM Keir Starmer condemned "Israel's" strike and called for immediate ceasefire, the release of captives, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza.

India is concerned about the "Israeli" airstrike on Doha and calls for restraint to ensure peace and security in the region are not jeopardized, the Indian Foreign Ministry noted.

German FM Johann Johann Wadephul condemned the "Israeli" strike as a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to captive rescue efforts, urging all sides to push for a ceasefire and release of captives.

Venezuelan FM Yvan Gil condemned the "Israeli" strike on Qatar as "state terrorism" and a blatant violation of international law and peaceful coexistence.

 

Israel Hamas zionist aggressions qatar leadership doha gulf cooperation council gcc

