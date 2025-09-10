Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

  1. Home

Iran’s Top Diplomat Araghchi Visits Tunisia for Talks

Iran’s Top Diplomat Araghchi Visits Tunisia for Talks
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday to hold talks with the high-ranking officials of the African country.

In continuation of his visit to the North Africa, Iran’s top diplomat arrived in Tunisia and was received by his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti.

According to the scheduled program, Araghchi will hold high-profile meeting with the foreign minister and president of Tunisia to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

He also held talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Grossi in Cairo to develop a modality for cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog under the new circumstances that emerged after the US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

Iran IAEA iran foreign minister tunisia bilateral ties

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Top Diplomat Araghchi Visits Tunisia for Talks

Iran’s Top Diplomat Araghchi Visits Tunisia for Talks

4 hours ago
Iran, IAEA Renew Cooperation Amid Warning Against Escalation

Iran, IAEA Renew Cooperation Amid Warning Against Escalation

6 hours ago
Iran Condemns ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Iran Condemns ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Hamas Leaders in Doha

20 hours ago
Iran Hails Productive Araghchi–Kallas Meeting

Iran Hails Productive Araghchi–Kallas Meeting

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 10-09-2025 Hour: 03:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot