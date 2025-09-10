Iran’s Top Diplomat Araghchi Visits Tunisia for Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday to hold talks with the high-ranking officials of the African country.

In continuation of his visit to the North Africa, Iran’s top diplomat arrived in Tunisia and was received by his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti.

According to the scheduled program, Araghchi will hold high-profile meeting with the foreign minister and president of Tunisia to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

He also held talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Grossi in Cairo to develop a modality for cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog under the new circumstances that emerged after the US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear sites in June.