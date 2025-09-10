Trump and Modi Affirm Progress in Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have confirmed that trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi remain ongoing, with both leaders expressing optimism about reaching an agreement soon.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump announced that the two countries were continuing efforts to address trade barriers.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he wrote.

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Modi echoed that sentiment in an X post on Wednesday, calling India and the US “close friends and natural partners”.

He added that the ongoing talks “will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential” of bilateral ties. “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he said.

The optimism comes despite recent US tariffs on Indian goods. Washington imposed a 25% duty in early August, followed by another 25% hike at the end of the month, as a penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil and defense equipment—moves Trump argues indirectly fuel the Ukraine conflict.

Trump’s remarks also coincided with his call for the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from China and India.

According to the Financial Times, he made the demand during a phone call to a Washington meeting of senior American and EU officials, who were discussing ways to escalate economic pressure on Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded last week by warning the West against adopting what he described as a “colonial tone” toward India and China. “Talking to such partners in such a tone of voice is unacceptable,” he said, cautioning that efforts to punish them were designed to slow their economic rise.