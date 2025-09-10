Ulyanov: Time for E3 to Halt Snapback

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov, responding to the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, said it is an opportune time for the E3 to end the snapback mechanism.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Congratulations! It is a good moment for the E3 to stop and cancel the SnapBack procedure in order to keep the positive trend.”

"Grateful to Egypt’s President @AlsisiOfficial for providing the framework that enabled today’s agreement on technical modalities for the implementation of inspections in Iran. A step in the right direction that opens the door for diplomacy and stability," he added.

Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement aimed at paving the way for resumption of cooperation between the two sides last night in a meeting between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"In Cairo today, agreed with Iran's Foreign Minister @araghchi on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran," Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Grossi announced in his X account on Tuesday.

The European troika including the United Kingdom, France and Germany launched the process of returning the UN sanctions against Iran entitled “Snapback Mechanism” on August 28.

They claimed that Tehran had not adhered to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The resolutions that are returned by snapback mechanism do not contain any banking or oil sanctions against Iran, and all anti-Iranian banking and oil sanctions are unilateral sanctions, such as those imposed by the US Treasury Department, which still exist.