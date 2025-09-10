Trump Urges EU to Slam 100% Tariffs on India, China

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has asked the EU to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and China as part of an effort to force the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to end the war in Ukraine, according to reports.

Trump made the demand during a meeting between US and EU officials discussing options to increase economic pressure on Russia on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times, BBC and Bloomberg, who cited sources familiar with the discussions.

One US official reportedly said that Trump administration was “ready to go, ready to go right now, but we are only going to do this if our European partners step up with us”.

Trump’s proposal comes amid his frustration at brokering a peace deal, including at a high-profile summit with Putin in Alaska, and amid Russia’s increasing drone attacks, including its largest ever air attack on Ukraine last week.

After the meeting in Washington, Trump told reporters he expected to have a call with the Russian president “this week or early next week”.

The move by Trump follows Putin strengthening his relationship with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and India’s prime minister, Narenda Modi, at a showpiece summit in China.

Last month, the US increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50% in response to the country’s purchases of Russian oil.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on his social media platform that trade negotiations with India would proceed.

“India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.”

EU officials, led by the bloc’s sanctions chief, David O’Sullivan, participated in the discussions in Washington, which featured senior US Treasury officials.