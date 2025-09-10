Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem Commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS]

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] in Baalbek on Friday, August 15, 2025.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah [Hussein], and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. May the peace of Allah be upon you from me, for as long as I live and as long as night and day endure. And may Allah never make this the last of my visits to you.

Peace be upon Al-Hussain [Imam Hussein [AS]], and upon Ali ibn Al-Hussain, and upon the children of Imam Hussein [AS], and upon the companions of Imam Hussein [AS]. Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you all.

I greet these Hussaini masses that have come from every village in the city of Baalbek, from every town and neighborhood in the Baalbek–Hermel region to mark the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS], to once again raise the banner, affirming their support, offering their blessings and working to remain steadfast on this great path.

And I greet the mighty, awe-inspiring, millions-strong caravans of believers who have walked the blessed path of Arbaeen to the holy city of Karbala to commemorate this noble occasion.

In this gathering today, I will speak about three matters:

First, Ashura and Arbaeen, the eternal Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS].

Second, the July 2006 Victory.

Third, the political reality we face in our country today.

1- Arbaeen:

I begin with the great occasion for which we have gathered—the commemoration of Arbaeen. It is the eternal light of Imam Hussein [AS], a light that never fades through the passage of time. Rather, it grows brighter with every commemoration, revealing to us new dimensions, new lessons, new gifts, and ever greater majesty.

This commemoration carries many illuminations, and I will mention some of them in this gathering.

The first illumination:

Imam Hussein [AS]—through his stand, his movement and his revolution in Karbala, alongside his family and companions—established the pillars of the true religion.

He upheld steadfastness, dignity, and the preparation for the coming of the Master of the Age [may our very souls be sacrificed for the dust touched by his blessed footsteps].

He rose for one clear purpose: “I have risen only to seek reform in the nation of my grandfather, the Messenger of God”. This reform was to restore religion to its rightful course—in practice, in conduct, and in governance, leadership, and administration.

The establishment of religion can only be achieved through dignity, high morale, and a strong position in facing challenges. This is what our Imam Hussein [AS] demonstrated together with his family and companions.

It is the dignity that belongs to God, His Messenger, and the believers—those who do not submit to falsehood or deviation, whatever form it may take, and who are not swayed by the challenges or the disgraceful actions carried out by the enemies to deter the faithful from their stance.

This dignity and this stance of Imam Hussein [AS] prepared the proper foundation for the appearance of Imam Al-Mahdi [may God hasten his reappearance]. He will be followed by the pure, faithful group around the world, after the believers have been tested and refined, having gone through difficult and complex stages and faced numerous challenges, so that relief and deliverance may come.

We are on the path to relief, God willing, by the blessing of the jihad and revolution of Imam Hussein [AS].

The second illumination:

The martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], his family, and his companions is not limited to the benefit of the individual after their sacrifice. As the noble verse says:

“Allah has indeed purchased from the believers their lives and wealth in exchange for Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah and kill or are killed. This is a true promise binding on Him in the Torah, the Gospel and the Quran.” [At-Tawbah, 111]

This is the reward for those who are martyred in the path of Allah.

But here, we are speaking of the greater gain:

“And being delighted for those yet to join them. There will be no fear for them, nor will they grieve.” [Ali ‘Imran, 170]

They rejoice for you—the believers and those who have struggled throughout history—who will stand firm in the Hussaini way and face challenges in the Karbala manner.

Imam Hussein [AS] transformed martyrdom from being solely an individual act into a revival of the community. His martyrdom is not only a life for himself or for his companions; it is a life for the entire nation, from which it draws strength and guidance for its future.

The third illumination:

Karbala is the school of divine love, where the body and the material world hold no value, and all worth belongs to the soul and the human being.

In this way, we find that Imam Hussein [AS], together with his family and companions, were lovers of God Almighty. They prayed in the most difficult of moments—fulfilling their duty and upholding the religion. They called upon God, hoping that He would grant them strength in times of hardship. They offered their very blood as a sacrifice to draw nearer to Him.

They were lovers of Allah—chosen and selected by Him, elevated to the highest stations. This is Karbala.

The fourth illumination:

Between yesterday and today, every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala, as Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his noble soul] said. This draws from the words of the Prophet [peace be upon him and his household]: “Hussain is from me, and I am from Hussain”—a bond of continuity and unceasing giving.

Today, we are building our society, our future, our sons and daughters, and our lives upon the foundation of this Hussaini, Karbala’i, Zaynabi upbringing—an upbringing that melts in love for God Almighty. Every land, for us, is a Karbala of love, sacrifice, dignity, and steadfastness. Every time, for us, is a time of victory, giving, sacrifice and striving toward the greatest goals.

We are nurtured on this great path, so that we may stand in the correct human position. And far be it from us to accept humiliation.

The fifth illumination:

We are faced with two choices—either to be with al-Hussain or to be with Yazid. In every stage of history, and in our own time, our choice is to be with the Hussain of this era.

The Hussain of our time is embodied in the sacrifices and stances of Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his noble soul], continued by Imam Khamenei [may his shadow be extended], and carried forward by Sheikh Ragheb, Sayyed Abbas, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan [may God’s mercy be upon him], al-Safi al-Hashimi [Sayyed Hashem] and all those who give their lives for the sake of God Almighty.

This path continues until the appearance of Imam al-Mahdi [may God hasten his reappearance]. We are with the Hussain of our time. We are with the path of resistance. We are with truth against falsehood. We are with the liberation of Palestine. We are with every sacrifice that fulfills our duty before God Almighty.

And we stand against the Yazid of our time—embodied in the American tyrant, the “Israeli” tyrant, the “Israeli” aggression, and all who follow this path. We reject this path, no matter who represents it or stands with it.

We always strive to take a stand that affirms the truth—no matter the cost. This is Karbala.

Today, the resistance is the product of the school of Karbala. It is faithful and filled with love for God Almighty. It is the life of the nation. It walks the path of Imam al-Hussain [peace be upon him]. It is the banner that will be handed over to the Master of the Age.

So let us say together the words that aid in praying for the appearance of the Master of the Age. Let us repeat together, as I recite the Dua al-Faraj, so that we may say it in unison, God willing.

“O Allah! Protect your viceregent Hujjat [the Proof] ibn. Al-Hasan and Send salutations upon him, and his ancestors, now as well as at all times, [as our] Imam, Guardian, Supporter and Guide until such time when you bestow upon him the honor of heading the [Divine] Government. And let the people be delighted in his reign by bestowing success and by extending his reign therein by Your mercy, O Most Merciful of the merciful”.

And may Allah send His blessings upon our master Muhammad and his pure household.

2- The July 2006 Victory:

On August 14, 2006, we celebrated the July 2006 Victory. The resistance, along with its people and army, faced a major aggressive war lasting 33 days, and the result was that we achieved a great victory through the Divine Promise Battle, confronting this oppressive enemy—“Israel” and those behind it.

This victory was a blessing from divine support—Muhammadan, Alawi, Hussaini and Mahdawi.

Our victory was a divine one because God aided us despite our limited numbers and resources and despite the many who opposed us. God strengthened our hearts, guided our minds, gave courage to our hands, bravery to our steps, readiness for sacrifice, and the willingness to offer blood, endure wounds, and imprisonment, all so that we could achieve this great victory. By His grace, we accomplished it, and the “Israelis” themselves acknowledged their defeat.

This July victory is the victory of willpower, the victory of resistance, the liberation of the land, the defeat of “Israel”—preventing occupation and settlement and frustrating their ambitions in Lebanon. It is the victory of the triad: the army, the people, and the resistance.

The July Victory established a deterrent against “Israel” for seventeen years. During this period, “Israel” was unable to launch any aggression, fearing the presence and strength of the resistance and its people.

During this time, the victory also facilitated the reconstruction of southern Lebanon and the country as a whole, which was a significant achievement.

Here, we also recognize the role of the inspiring leadership of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who led this war with courage, bravery, confidence in God, and firm belief in a decisive victory. Everyone witnessed his positions, his role and his performance in achieving this accomplishment.

This leadership was supported by Imad, Fuad, Karaki, Aqil, and Ahmad, following the path of Sheikh Ragheb, Sayyed Abbas, Sayyed Hashem, Sheikh Nabil and alongside the fighters, the wounded, the prisoners, and our honorable people. This leadership was able to change the balance of power.

Here, and out of gratitude, we must say with full conviction: thank you to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supported us with money, weapons, resources, as well as media and political backing. Iran stood by our side and sacrificed martyrs, including Hajj Qasem [may God’s mercy be upon him] and the other martyrs, on this land far from their own, yet close to their hearts, their love, their faith and their commitment to supporting the truth.

We thank Iran—the Iran led by Imam Khamenei, the Iranian people, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, all the security and military forces, and the Iranian government and officials. They were all by our side, and they continue to be so. God willing, this banner—the banner of resistance—will remain raised.

In July 2006, we achieved victory for Palestine because it is a single struggle. Our victory was their victory, and the sacrifices of our blood were the sacrifices of their blood. It was a victory for Palestine against the enemy of humanity: “Israel” and its patron, the United States.

Everyone must know that Palestine will remain the compass. All that “Israel” does today—starvation, killing, and the destruction of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian nation—and all that the United States does in supporting this dangerous deviation and this vile, oppressive, and unjust aggression, will not deter the Palestinian people from continuing, from remaining strong and from sustaining the resistance.

And I say again, as the great leaders before and alongside me have said: Palestine will prevail through all these sacrifices because they are the owners of the land, the bearers of the cause, the holders of the will, and the ones who shed blood and offer sacrifices. This is the way of life: victory will come to them. God willing, we will remain together, and always together.

Before moving on to the third point, it is necessary to offer condolences for the six martyrs of the Lebanese army who fell in the southern region, in the area of Zibqin. In truth, they are martyrs of the resistance, the army and the nation. They are martyrs of duty toward humanity; they are martyrs of truth.

To their souls and to the souls of all the martyrs, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surah Al-Fatiha, accompanied by prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

3- Lebanon’s Political Reality:

We now come to the third point, which relates to our political situation.

The Resistance is honor, dignity, patriotism and sovereignty. The resistance offers martyrdom; it does not need official recognition, nor certificates from the arrogant, nor from anyone else. The resistance is sacrifice, giving its achievements over time.

This Islamic Resistance, together with all honorable fighters—regardless of their affiliation—within the framework of today’s confrontation, is the force that liberated the south in 2000 and the east in 2017, in the Battle of the Outskirts [Juroud], with the support of the Lebanese army, which took on that battle, and we stood alongside it.

It is the one that secured Lebanon’s choice: sovereignty and independence. We cannot speak of Lebanese sovereignty unless it is accompanied by the proud resistance that took a stand. This resistance prevented the establishment of settlements through the Lahad and Haddad militias. It disrupted “Israel’s” ability to impose its will through invasion or aggression. It prevented the permanent resettlement of Palestinians. This resistance became a pillar of Lebanon’s future strength and its power in facing challenges. These are great achievements—honorable achievements.

We must ask those who did not resist: Where were you when the land was occupied? Where were you in the face of aggression? Where were you when sovereignty was at stake? As for the resistance, it is a radiant light—a sun that shines upon everyone.

The Lebanese state concluded an agreement to halt the “Israeli” aggression in November 2024. This means that the state will take on the responsibility of protecting its land and citizens and will see to expelling the aggression—both in line with the agreement on the one hand, and in keeping with the duty it has undertaken on the other.

The resistance helped the state take hold of the initiative by facilitating the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon, enduring eight months of patience while we—both as resistance fighters and as a resistance community—were specifically targeted, apart from the rest of the Lebanese scene. Yet, we remained patient and steadfast because we believed that the requirements for building the state, enabling it to confront challenges and assisting in Lebanon’s revival demand patience at this stage.

Well, today, if we want to determine the resistance’s standing among the Lebanese people, we turn to the opinion poll conducted by the Consultative Center for Studies. This poll, carried out just days ago in August 2025, reveals the following: 72% of respondents say the army cannot, on its own, confront any aggression. 76% say they do not trust diplomacy alone. 58% oppose disarming without a defensive strategy. And 73% say what is happening in Syria poses an existential threat to Lebanon.

If you want to know the Lebanese people’s opinion on the Resistance and its arms, their concerns, how to confront challenges and preserve strength, and the discussion around the defensive strategy—this is the prevailing view: one that supports the resistance and the continuation of the resistance.

On August 5, the Lebanese government issued a decision that strips the resistance, the people of the resistance, and Lebanon of defensive arms during the aggression. This government decision effectively facilitates the killing of resistance fighters and their families and the expulsion of people from their land and homes. The government should have asserted its authority by first expelling “Israel”. It should have ensured a monopoly on arms, preventing “Israel” or its weapons from being present on Lebanese soil. However, this government is carrying out the US-“Israeli” directive to eliminate the resistance, even if it leads to civil war and internal strife. Is the government serving the “Israeli” agenda, knowingly or unknowingly?

Notice the joy of the “Israeli” entity. Notice the expression of Netanyahu and others. Netanyahu considered that he helped the government reach this level. Is that something you accept? Do you wish for Netanyahu to praise you? We have said again and again: stop the aggression and expel “Israel” from Lebanon, and you will have our full support and cooperation during discussions on national security, the national security strategy, and the defensive strategy. What is the justification of those in the government for this sinful decision? What is their argument? They say they are under external pressure.

Let me ask you a question: If an attacker came to your home and said, “Either you kill your child, or we kill you,” would you kill your child? If someone tried to tempt you with palaces and wealth in exchange for killing your child, would you accept all the riches in the world for that child? You would naturally answer: “Kill me if you wish, do as you will, but this is my child—I will not kill or sacrifice him, even if all the wealth in the world were offered”.

This is the noble stance; this is the correct stance. How can you, in government, accept facilitating the killing of your partners in the nation just so you can live your lives as you were promised? Truly, your behavior is astonishing. I say to you: do not fear, do not fear them—they are cowards, incapable, and they know they will lose everything if they topple Lebanon. Stop living in a state of intimidation, claiming you are trying to protect Lebanon. No, you are not trying to protect Lebanon; you are trying to protect your own lives and positions, even if it means destroying your partners in the nation. Is this partnership? Is this patriotism?

I will ask you a question: Can Lebanon endure or remain stable if some partners in the nation attack one another? Friends, Lebanon cannot survive because it is inconceivable for one group—or several groups—to aggress against others and expect to build a country amid disputes over land that belongs to everyone.

I tell you: If you feel powerless—which you do—leave the enemy to face us, and do not confront it on our behalf. We do not want you to confront it, we do not want you to support it, we do not want you to raise the banner of liberation, and we do not want you to raise the banner of resistance. Just remain silent, sit aside, and let us handle it.

Just as “Israel’s” repeated wars against Lebanon have failed, this one will fail as well. When they order you to act, tell them: “We cannot, for the sake of the country.” Tell them: “We do not want to because we want to build our country together with our partners.” Tell them: “We will not attack our citizens or our people”.

Let the government convene to plan how to face aggression. That is its duty: to ensure stability and rebuild Lebanon, not to hand the country over to an insatiable “Israeli” oppressor or an American tyrant with boundless greed.

I don’t know if you watch television or follow the media, or if you hear or see these things—I’m not sure. Have you seen or heard about the “Israeli” Chief of Staff touring the occupied south, praising his soldiers for this occupation, and promising them more on behalf of “Israel”? What is your response? You who claim sovereignty, you who claim a monopoly on arms—what are you doing about this action?

I will ask another question: Have you heard Netanyahu declare that he wants a “Greater ‘Israel’”? Greater “Israel” means all of Palestine, and parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. He is saying this now, in the euphoria of victory, and with overwhelming American support for this tyrant. What is your comment? Is it reasonable that you hear all this and see on the ground how the “Israelis” expand and operate?

They say condemnation statements were issued! Go ahead and issue as many as you like. You could print a ton of condemnation statements, and they’d be worth nothing but a bath—they wouldn’t do a thing. Tell me, what are you actually doing on the ground? We now even hope that some Arab countries not issue condemnations but simply stay silent—just don’t secretly support “Israel” by attacking the resistance or assisting in strikes against it.

In any case, the government has made a very serious decision, one that violates the national charter and exposes the country to a major crisis.

What are the limits of the Constitution? In the preamble of the Constitution, it is mentioned that “No authority has legitimacy if it contradicts the Charter of Coexistence.” You have now violated it.

In this government’s ministerial statement, it says: “The defense of Lebanon requires the adoption of a national security strategy at the military, diplomatic, and economic levels.” Where is this strategy? With whom was it discussed? You have undermined the strategy, undermined national security, and rejected everything. And now you want to strip the resistance of its legitimacy through government meetings and these decisions?

First: The Taif Accord, the ministerial statement, and the entire political process do not give you this right—you cannot strip legitimacy.

Second: The legitimacy of the resistance comes from its blood, its victories, its defense of the land, and its pursuit of justice; it does not come from you, nor does it need to. Seek God’s forgiveness and do what helps show your partners that you can be trusted to build Lebanon together.

Do not drag the army into internal strife. The national army has a spotless record, and its leadership and command today do not want to be involved in this path. Do not corner it, and do not drag the country into this matter.

Some may ask: “After the government took this unconstitutional decision, why didn’t you take to the streets? Why didn’t you hold massive demonstrations?” I was even told that at the heart of the US Embassy, they were puzzled: “How come the Shia and the resistance didn’t come out in massive protests?” What do you want, Your Excellency, the Ambassador? It seems nothing works unless we stage demonstrations.

I will be frank with you: there were some ideas circulating about the need to protest in the streets.

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement agreed to postpone the idea of holding street protests, based on the principle that there is still room for opportunity, discussion, and adjustments before reaching a confrontation that no one desires. However, if it is forced upon us and we have no other choice, street demonstrations will take place, spreading across Lebanon, heading to the US Embassy, and taking actions to defend justice and assert our presence. That is a different matter, and its timing will be determined appropriately.

But this is not the time.

Even our presence within the government was based on an agreement that we consider the sessions of August 5 and 7 as unconstitutional, as if they never happened in Lebanon’s political or legal life. We continue our participation so as not to leave them alone and to try to guide them back onto the right path.

You want to know Hezbollah’s position. It seems you’ve been waiting for it for some time, even though we have repeated it on various occasions. But today, I will state it clearly and explicitly.

The Resistance will not surrender its weapons while the aggression continues and the occupation remains. If necessary, we will fight a Karbala-like battle against this “Israeli”-American project, no matter the cost, and we are confident that we will emerge victorious in this struggle. Humiliation is far from us!

The Lebanese government bears full responsibility for any internal strife that may occur. We do not seek it, but there are those who are working toward it. The government is responsible for any internal explosion or destruction in Lebanon. It is responsible for neglecting its duty to defend Lebanon’s land and its people. You cannot be excused for acting in this manner, making these decisions, and driving the country toward ruin.

Carry out your duty to ensure stability, defend Lebanon, and protect the country—not to participate in aggression against an entire community or against all supporters of the resistance across different groups, sects, and regions.

Let us work together to build the country so that we all succeed. The country cannot be built for one community at the expense of another. This is our land, this is our homeland; we live in dignity together, and we build its sovereignty together. Lebanon cannot survive if you stand on the opposite side, trying to confront us and eliminate us. Lebanon can only be built with all its components. Either it survives and we remain together, or there is nothing left. You bear the responsibility, and we place our trust in God.

And I repeat: Never will I forsake you, O Hussain.

May God magnify your reward and ours in the tragedy of Abu Abdullah, Imam Hussain, his family, and his companions.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.