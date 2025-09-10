Pezeshkian: “Israeli” Aggression Sabotages Diplomacy After Doha Airstrike

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused “Israel” of undermining all diplomatic efforts, following airstrikes on a Hamas headquarters in Doha, Qatar.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Pezeshkian condemned the “Israeli” attack on Qatari territory as “illegal, inhuman and anti-peace”. The airstrikes targeted the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in Doha, which “Israeli” media described as an “assassination operation”.

The strikes coincided with a Hamas leadership meeting to discuss the latest US-proposed ceasefire in Gaza. Pezeshkian called on the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international bodies “to respond immediately, decisively and practically to this blatant aggression”.

“Lasting peace in the region is only possible by ending the occupation and aggression,” Pezeshkian stated. He added, “This terrorist act reflects that the ‘Israeli’ entity recognizes no boundaries for crime and terror, and on the other hand, it sabotages any attempt at diplomacy”.

The Iranian president emphasized that attacking a sovereign nation violates both national sovereignty and the UN Charter. He warned that global indifference to “Israeli” aggression “will double the risk of spreading crisis and war in the region”.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s solidarity with Qatar and the Palestinian people, stating that “Israel’s aggression and state terrorism” will not weaken Palestinians’ resolve to pursue freedom and resistance.

“On the contrary, it will further strengthen the unity of the nations of the region against this occupation and injustice,” he said.

He further stressed that Iran will “stand alongside all the oppressed nations of the region and will not allow unilateral and aggressive policies to jeopardize the security and future of the region”.

In a previous attempt to undermine diplomacy, “Israel” carried out an unlawful attack on Iran in June while Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.