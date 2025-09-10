Jenin Resists Amid IOF Raids Across West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Field sources in the occupied West Bank reported on Wednesday morning that intense confrontations broke out in the city of Jenin after "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] besieged a Palestinian home in the al-Marah neighborhood.

Concurrently, the Palestinian Red Crescent [PRC] reported that its medical teams treated a 14-year-old Palestinian child who sustained live gunshot wounds to the back and pelvis after being shot by IOF. He was rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

The same sources confirmed that the IOF blew up the home of Palestinian detainees Abdullah and Abdul Rahman Dhafer in the town of Kafr Abbush, located in the Tulkarm district.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian news agency reported that IOF also blasted a residential house in Tubas, continuing a pattern of punitive demolitions widely condemned as collective punishment.

At dawn, the IOF raided several areas across the occupied West Bank, including Balata and Jalazone camps, Beit Ummar, and Qalqilya, local sources reported.

On Tuesday, the IOF severely escalated their violations of the West Bank, detonating several homes and raiding Jenin, claiming two children.

According to medics, two Palestinian children were martyred and four others were injured by IOF fire in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday evening.

A Health Ministry statement confirmed that a 14-year-old boy, Islam Abdul-Aziz Nouh Majarmeh, was martyred and two individuals were critically wounded during an incursion into the Jenin refugee camp.

Later, they confirmed that another Palestinian minor was martyred on Monday evening, having succumbed to his injury from IOF gunfire in the Jenin refugee camp, according to a medical source.

Wissam Bakr, director of Jenin Government Hospital, confirmed that 14-year-old Mohammad Sari Alawneh martyred of his wounds after being shot by IOF in the refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the PRC Society said that its crews provided first-aid treatment to a 17-year-old and rushed him to a hospital. The teen was injured with live fire by the gun-toting soldiers in the shoulder.

According to WAFA, the IOF opened fire on civilians trying to access their homes in the camp, martyring Majarmeh and injuring two others.