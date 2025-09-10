London Protests Target “Israeli” Arms Industry, Herzog Over Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of demonstrators staged two major protests in London, condemning the participation of “Israeli” arms companies at a global defense fair and opposing the visit of “Israeli” President Isaac Herzog, amid the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

At the Defense and Security Equipment International [DSEI] exhibition at London’s ExCeL Center, protesters confronted police as over 50 “Israeli” arms firms displayed military equipment alongside 1,600 other exhibitors.

On several occasions, officers used force to maintain the cordon, injuring multiple demonstrators. One protester was observed lying restrained in handcuffs before being taken away by paramedics. Around 20 protesters, including Buddhist monk Ajahn Santamono, were briefly detained; all but one were later released without arrest.

Santamono called the event “obscene” and expressed shock at the police response. “People who contribute to genocide and mass murder are protected and supported, while people of conscience who try to protest this are the ones who are arrested, criminalized and treated with violence,” he said.

DSEI exhibitors included Rafael and “Israel” Aerospace Industries, both owned by the “Israeli” entity, despite the UK government barring the official delegation from attending due to the ongoing Gaza genocide. Elbit Systems, the largest “Israeli” arms manufacturer and producer of much of the entity’s drone fleet, also participated.

Anna Stavrianakis, a Sussex University researcher on the global arms trade, described DSEI as “war meets business”.

She explained, “It’s framed as a trade fair, but really it’s where state and military interests in war and violence meet corporate interests in selling as much technology as possible. It’s a grand day out for arms traders, where deals are considered and weapons admired”.

In central London, thousands gathered outside the UK prime minister’s office for an “emergency protest” against Herzog’s visit, demanding his arrest.

Protesters carrying Palestine flags condemned Prime Minister Keir Starmer for permitting the visit, labeling Herzog the “genocide president” and accusing the British government of complicity.

Several British politicians criticized Starmer’s decision, urging him to refrain from meeting Herzog given the “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza.

Independent MPs Iqbal Mohamed and Ayoub Khan denounced Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s September 1 letter, which stated that the UK government had not determined whether “Israel” acted with genocidal intent.

Khan called the reasoning a “legal and moral farce,” citing “Israeli” leaders’ rhetoric about erasing Gaza and the systematic killing, starvation and destruction inflicted on Palestinians.

The “Israeli” military has waged a brutal campaign on Gaza since October 7, 2023, ignoring international calls for a ceasefire.

The attacks have killed at least 64,605 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while ongoing airstrikes have devastated the region and caused severe food shortages.