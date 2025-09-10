UN Calls Emergency Session Over ’Israeli’ Strikes on Doha

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency session in New York to address the latest "Israeli" airstrikes that targeted Hamas officials in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The meeting, requested by Pakistan and Algeria, is expected to take place on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. al-Quds time 7:00 PM.

The South Korean mission, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council for September, confirmed that the session will focus on the broader “situation in the Middle East”, with specific attention to the "Israeli" attack on Qatari soil.

The joint request by Pakistan and Algeria reflects growing concern among Muslim-majority and Global South countries over the escalating pattern of aggression by "Israel" in the region.

Both countries emphasized the urgent need for international accountability in light of "Israel's" violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas strongly condemned, on Tuesday, the “treacherous assassination attempt” by the "Israeli" occupation targeting its negotiating delegation in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In an official statement, Hamas said, “The treacherous attempt by the Zionist occupation to assassinate the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha today is a heinous crime, a blatant act of aggression, and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.”

Hamas stressed that the attack was not only aimed at its delegation but also constituted an assault on Qatar itself.

Hamas confirmed that its leadership, who were the target of the strike, survived the attack, though several members of its team and security staff were martyred.

Hamas linked the attack to ongoing talks, accusing Netanyahu of sabotaging negotiations and rejecting peace efforts. It also blamed the US for complicity due to its unwavering support for "Israeli" aggression.

"Israeli" media reported that the strike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha was coordinated with Washington, highlighting close joint planning between the IOF and the US.

Channel 14 reported that the strike coordination included two key meetings: one between US Central Command Chief Gen. Brad Cooper and IOF Chief Eyal Zamir, with ongoing daily contact; and another between "Israeli" Minister Ron Dermer and US envoy Steve Witkoff, underscoring high-level US-"Israeli" engagement.