Brazil Slams US Military Threats Amid Bolsonaro Trial

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil has slammed remarks by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who hinted the US might consider force if ex-President Jair Bolsonaro is convicted.

"The Brazilian government condemns the use of economic sanctions or threats of force against our democracy," Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued Tuesday, September 9.

Leavitt’s comments came during a press briefing where she defended US President Donald Trump's past imposition of tariffs and sanctions on Brazil, arguing that they were intended to protect freedom of expression.

She added that the US "would not hesitate to use economic and military power" to uphold that principle.

Brazilian officials rejected the remarks as interference in domestic affairs, stressing that defending democracy begins with respecting the outcome of elections.

"That is the duty of the three branches of government of the Republic, which will not be intimidated by any form of attack on our democracy," the Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes declared there was “ample evidence” of Bolsonaro’s guilt and became the first of five justices to vote in the case.

Justice Flavio Dino followed with another vote in favor of conviction. Three justices have yet to cast their votes, with a final verdict expected by Thursday.

Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest, has denied all charges and did not attend the latest hearing.

The trial and the reaction from Washington have added tension to Brazil–US relations, with Brazilian officials pushing back against what they view as foreign pressure on their legal system.

Despite US remarks, Brazilian courts are pressing ahead with Bolsonaro’s trial, as political tensions escalate at home and abroad.