Report: Trump “Blessed” “Israeli” Strikes on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump “blessed” the “Israeli” onslaught on the leadership of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, despite later claims that he had no role in the entity’s decision, according to a new report.

The Middle East Eye [MEE], citing both regional and US officials, reported that Washington had been notified in advance of the “Israeli” strikes, with the White House subsequently confirming prior knowledge of the attack.

The White House further stated that Trump considered the “Israeli” strike on Hamas targets in Qatar “unfortunate,” and that he directed his envoy, Steve Witkoff, to warn Doha ahead of the attack.

“The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, reading from a statement.

Nevertheless, Trump—who spoke separately with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the strikes—insisted on his social media platform Truth Social that the decision was made by Netanyahu, not by him.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance ‘Israel’ or America’s goals,” Trump wrote.

“I view Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the US, and feel very badly about the location of the attack. It was not a decision made by me,” he added, stressing that responsibility lay with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office also declared the operation to be “a wholly independent ‘Israeli’ operation,” adding: “‘Israel’ initiated it, ‘Israel’ conducted it, and ‘Israel’ takes full responsibility”.

On Tuesday, “Israel” launched airstrikes on a Hamas headquarters in Doha, in what it described as an “assassination operation”. The attack claimed the lives of several Hamas officials as well as civilians in the Gulf state.

Among the targets were senior Hamas figures Khalil Al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal and Zaher Jabarin, who all survived. However, Hayya’s son Hammam Al-Hayya and his office director Jihad Lubbad were martyred, while several others were injured, MEE reported.

Hamas condemned the attempted assassination of its negotiating delegation in Doha as a “heinous crime” and violation of international law.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry likewise denounced the “cowardly ‘Israeli’ attack”, warning that it posed a threat to Qatar’s sovereignty and security.

The “Israeli” aggression drew widespread condemnation from world leaders, regional resistance groups and rights organizations, who described it as a dangerous escalation and an affront to international law.