Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

’Israel’ Launches New Aggression on Yemen, Targets Civilian Facilities

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen on Wednesday, hitting the capital Sanaa and Al-Jawf Province.

In Sanaa, the strikes targeted a medical station on Al-Sitteen Street and the Ministry of Defense’s Moral Guidance Department in the Tahrir neighborhood, causing casualties and damaging nearby homes.

The headquarters of the 26 September Net newspaper was also struck, resulting in deaths and injuries among journalists, according to a senior source.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated that Yemen’s air defenses engaged the "Israeli" aircrafts, intercepting their attacks and forcing them out of Yemeni airspace.

Saree also confirmed that several surface-to-air missiles were launched to repel the aggression.

