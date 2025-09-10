- Home
Iran Condemns ’Israeli’ Strike on Hamas in Qatar, Calls for Muslim Unity
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf denounced the Israeli airstrike on Hamas headquarters in Doha, calling it a violation of international law and an act of state terrorism.
In a message to Qatar’s legislative head Hassan bin Abdulla al-Ghanim on Wednesday, Qalibaf condemned the attack, expressed condolences for the victims, and called for Muslim nations to act in unison against "Israel."
Qalibaf reaffirmed Iran’s support for Qatar and Palestine, emphasizing the legislature’s readiness to strengthen cooperation to counter "Israeli" threats.
Qatar’s Shura Council similarly condemned the strike as “treacherous” and a “grave threat” to its citizens, denouncing "Israel’s" continued aggression in Gaza and the occupied territories.
Hamas confirmed that five members were killed, including the son of top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, while its senior leadership survived.
