Sheikh Qassem on Prophet’s Birthday : Unity, Resistance, and Standing Against ’Israel’
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
In a central celebration marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Islamic Unity Week, Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a sweeping speech at the Imam Al-Mahdi High School in Beirut’s southern suburb.
Opening with praises for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his household, Sheikh Qassem described the Prophet as a divine blessing whose message illuminates humanity and provides guidance for a righteous life. Highlighting the Prophet’s role as a mercy to the worlds, he emphasized that Islam is the ultimate source of truth and guidance.
Sheikh Qassem stressed the significance of Islamic unity, referencing Imam Khomeini’s initiative to establish Islamic Unity Week to bridge differences over the Prophet’s birthdate among Muslims. “Islamic unity requires practical, ethical, and political action,” he said. “The central cause that expresses this unity is supporting Palestine.”
Turning to regional politics, Sheikh Qassem denounced the ongoing "Israeli" and U.S. aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Qatar. He highlighted the atrocities in Gaza, citing the deaths of over 65,000 Palestinians during the last two years of continuous aggression. “We are witnessing massacres, killings of children and women, and widespread destruction,” he said, calling for global awareness and action.
His Eminence praised Palestinian resilience and the bold actions of resistance groups, including the "Ramot" operation near occupied al-Quds, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several "Israeli" soldiers. “This is proof that the Palestinian people possess the will to resist and defend their land,” he added.
He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s role in Lebanon’s stability, national defense, and opposition to "Israel’s" expansionist ambitions. He underscored that the highest form of patriotism is defending the homeland and liberating occupied territories. He criticized U.S. mediation efforts as biased toward "Israel," warning that attempts to disarm Hezbollah would jeopardize Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.
He also addressed internal challenges, cautioning against those who undermine the resistance or justify "Israel’s" actions. “Do not stab the resistance in the back, and do not stand with 'Israel,'” he warned, urging unity among Lebanese factions.
Sheikh Qassem also urged Arab and Muslim nations to actively support resistance movements, both politically and economically, to counter the so-called “Greater Israel” project. He singled out Yemen for its courageous stance in defending Palestine and promoting Islamic unity. “Yemen pays a high price, but the sacrifices are worth it for dignity, resistance, and defending the Palestinian cause,” he said.
He proposed two levels of action: actively supporting resistance, or at the very least, refraining from undermining it or siding with "Israel."
The speech included tributes to prominent religious and scholarly figures, including Sayyid Abdul-Sahib Fadlallah and historian Dr. Saadoun Hamadeh, noting their contributions to religious education, historical clarity, and resilience.
Sheikh Qassem concluded by emphasizing Lebanon’s sovereignty, calling on the government to focus on four priorities: ending "Israeli" aggression, withdrawing "Israeli" forces from occupied areas, releasing prisoners, and initiating national reconstruction. He reiterated that continued resistance is essential for Lebanon’s strength and security.
“The continuation of the resistance is a necessity for everyone; it is Lebanon’s strength,” Sheikh Qassem said, urging all factions to unite against external threats and to avoid internal divisions that could benefit "Israel."