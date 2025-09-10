- Home
Anti-Islamic US Biker Gang Running Security at Gaza Aid Sites: BBC
By Staff, Agencies
A BBC investigation has revealed that members of an anti-Islamic US biker gang are leading armed security operations at humanitarian aid distribution sites in Gaza, where hundreds of civilians seeking food have been killed.
The firm UG Solutions, a private US-based contractor, has been operating under the umbrella of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
According to the report, the company hired at least ten members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club (Infidels MC), a group with a documented history of anti-Islamic hate speech, to manage security at these volatile sites.
Seven members of the gang reportedly hold senior positions within the operation, which is backed by "Israel" and US President Donald Trump.
Infidels MC, founded in 2006 by US veterans of the war on Iraq, is known for positioning itself as a group of "modern-day Crusaders."
On social media, the group has openly hosted Islamophobic hate speech, including a flyer for a pig roast “in defiance of Ramadan," and has sold merchandise with slogans such as “Embrace Violence” and “Gaza Summer 25: Surf All Day, Rockets All Night.”
