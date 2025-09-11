Qatar Blasts Netanyahu, Vows to Defend Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

The State of Qatar strongly condemned remarks made by "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following "Israel’s" unprecedented strike on Doha earlier this week, calling them a “shameful attempt” to justify a violation of sovereignty and international law.

In a statement on Friday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the reckless statements made by Netanyahu, regarding Qatar's hosting of the Hamas office, and the shameful attempt therein to justify the cowardly attack that targeted Qatari territory, as well as the explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty.”

The ministry stressed that Netanyahu was “fully aware” that Qatar hosted the Hamas political office within a framework of mediation efforts requested by both the United States and "Israel".

The statement underscored that the office played a pivotal role in facilitating captive exchanges and ceasefires “widely acknowledged and appreciated by the international community,” easing the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza while enabling the release of "Israeli" captives.

Rejecting Netanyahu’s attempt to compare Hamas with al-Qaeda, Qatar noted that “there was no international mediation involving an al-Qaeda negotiating delegation… to bring peace to the region at the time,” accusing the "Israeli" premier of “miserable justifications” aimed at covering “treacherous practices.”

The ministry further criticized Netanyahu’s reliance on “extremist rhetoric to win elections,” adding that his growing international isolation stems from being “wanted for international justice” and facing “mounting sanctions on a daily basis.”

The Qatari statement reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to acting as a “trusted and impartial partner” for international mediation, vowing that “no effort will be spared in confronting with resolve any attempts to undermine its standing and role.”

It added that Qatar “will work with our partners to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end.”

Concluding its statement, Qatar reiterated its “unwavering commitment to international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” calling on the international community to reject Netanyahu’s “Islamophobic and inciteful rhetoric” and to stop political distortions that obstruct mediation efforts.