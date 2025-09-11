“Israeli” Strikes Martyr More than 35 in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns Zionists to Stay Alert

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen has issued the "Israeli" occupation entity a stern warning about the prospect of Sana’a’s strong retaliation against "Tel Aviv’s" earlier deadly attacks.

“The brutal Zionist aggression against our country is a failure, and all Zionists must remain on alert, for the response is inevitably coming,” Mahdi al-Mashat, chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He further added that “The Zionist aggression will give us a greater opportunity to respond to it with all the strength we possess.”

The remarks came after at least 35 people were martyred and more than 130 others wounded when "Israeli" warplanes launched a wave of airstrikes on the country's capital and the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf.

Responding to the airstrikes, Yemen’s Armed Forces began confronting the invading aircraft with surface-to-air missiles.

Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree later released a statement, hailing the success of the reprisal, and noting that the servicemen had managed to force some "Israeli" combat formations to leave before waging aggression against the country.

“The greater part of the attack was thwarted,” he added.

Also on Wednesday, the forces spurned the entity’s claims of having hit “missile launch platforms” as part of its most recent bout of aggression.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that its ['Israel’s'] raids targeted purely civilian objects, including the newspapers ‘26 September’ and ‘al-Yemen,’” they noted in a separate statement.

The airstrikes resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of “male and female journalists, as well as citizens and passersby,” the statement added.